Head to Head Comparison: Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) and Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH)

Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) and Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Peak Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Peak Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -159.55% Revelation Biosciences N/A -86.60% -50.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Peak Pharmaceuticals and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Revelation Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peak Pharmaceuticals and Revelation Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($14.41) -0.21

Summary

Peak Pharmaceuticals beats Revelation Biosciences on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease. It is also developing REVTx-99b, a treatment for food allergies; REVTx-99a, an anti-viral nasal drop solution for the potential prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection; and REVDx-501, a rapid test kit, which is a point of care in vitro diagnostic test that has the potential to detect respiratory viral infections, such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, parainfluenza, or respiratory syncytial virus. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

