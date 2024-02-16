Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $226.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 103,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.40 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $258.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average of $209.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

