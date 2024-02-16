Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

CWEN opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

