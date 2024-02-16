Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price at $12.20

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KNTE

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.