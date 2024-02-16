Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$19.67

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SIS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

