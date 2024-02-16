Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. Magna International has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.