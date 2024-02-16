General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.66.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Shares of GM opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
