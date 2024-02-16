StockNews.com Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

PKG opened at $166.90 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 726,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,421,000 after purchasing an additional 113,570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

