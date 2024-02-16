Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $13.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

