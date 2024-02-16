Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.34 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,129 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 62,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,430,570 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 820,431 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

