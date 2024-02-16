51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of COE opened at $6.95 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.63.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
