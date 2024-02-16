Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.69 and its 200 day moving average is $178.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

