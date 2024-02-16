Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. StockNews.com downgraded Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $170.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

