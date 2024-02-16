FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

FBK opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares in the company, valued at $383,879,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,877,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,710 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

