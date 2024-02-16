Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

DOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

