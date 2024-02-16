Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CASS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of CASS opened at $48.43 on Monday. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $658.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

