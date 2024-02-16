Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Chimerix Stock Down 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.
