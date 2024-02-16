Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

