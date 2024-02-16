CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CSPI opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.04.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSP by 2.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSP by 77.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

