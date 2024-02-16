CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
CSP Stock Performance
CSPI opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.04.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%.
Institutional Trading of CSP
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
