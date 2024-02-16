AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AN

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock worth $71,000,958. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.