Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Given New $205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $191.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.60.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $172.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $179.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

