Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

NYSE AA opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

