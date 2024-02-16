ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
ARC Resources Stock Up 3.5 %
ARC Resources stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.35.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
