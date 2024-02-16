ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

ARC Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

ARC Resources stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.14. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.1271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.