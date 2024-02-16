Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
