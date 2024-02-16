Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

