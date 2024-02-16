Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.08.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$81.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The stock has a market cap of C$43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$76.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

