Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 1.5 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$45.81 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$54.05. The company has a market cap of C$97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.