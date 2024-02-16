Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$41.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. CIBC reduced their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Finning International

Finning International Stock Up 0.6 %

Finning International Dividend Announcement

FTT stock opened at C$35.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$31.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.