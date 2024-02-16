Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Brightcove Price Performance
BCOV opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.