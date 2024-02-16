Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.
Atrion Price Performance
Shares of Atrion stock opened at $353.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $700.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion
In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Stories
