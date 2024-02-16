Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $353.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $700.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Atrion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atrion

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,941,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.