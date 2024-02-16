Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.40.

CAR stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 824.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

