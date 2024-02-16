Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $187.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,063,000 after purchasing an additional 972,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

