ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $27.00 at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

