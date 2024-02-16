Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

AMD opened at $176.76 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.