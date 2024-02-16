Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

Shares of TSU opened at C$41.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.13. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$41.59.

In related news, Director George Myhal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

