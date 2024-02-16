StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

