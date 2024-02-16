Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

