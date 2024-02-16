StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.35 on Monday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

