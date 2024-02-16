ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

