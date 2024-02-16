Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $6.25 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.