Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.15. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

