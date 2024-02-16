Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.00 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.15. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.