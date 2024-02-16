StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.35 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.