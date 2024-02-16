Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

