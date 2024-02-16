Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
