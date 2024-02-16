Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

