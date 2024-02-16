Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
