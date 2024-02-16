Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

