DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Get DexCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $117.69 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,525. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.