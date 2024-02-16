Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 209,408 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 1,256,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 214,935 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 75.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 690,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

