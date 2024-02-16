FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $582.07 million, a PE ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

Insider Transactions at FRP

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $102,944 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

About FRP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 270.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 179.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.