FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $582.07 million, a PE ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
Insider Transactions at FRP
In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,353.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,724 shares of company stock valued at $102,944 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
