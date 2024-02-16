Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 387,752 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.