Citigroup Boosts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $60.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 54.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.