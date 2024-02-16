Citigroup Boosts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $86.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.85.

BILL opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77. BILL has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.74.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $536,448.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

